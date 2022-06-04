Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys Join Palace Jubilee Party – The Hamden Journal

Superstars from both sides of the Atlantic joined forces on Saturday evening in London to put on a Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the celebrations to celebrate the British monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys joined British household names like Queen, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John for the concert held in front of Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official London home.

20 years ago, Queen guitarist Brian May marked the Golden Jubilee by playing the National Anthem on his guitar from the roof of Buckingham Palace.

See the full lineup below

This time around, Queen with Adam Lambert kicked off proceedings with ‘We Will Rock You’ before a catalogue of stars performed on an evening that provided something for everyone.

Highlights of the concert included Alicia Keys performing her massive hits ‘New York’ and ‘This Girl Is on Fire’, Duran Duran digging into their treasure chest of hits to perform ‘Notorious’ and ‘Girls on Film’, and Andrea Bocelli brought the crowd to its feet with a stirring ‘Nessun Dorma’.

Even with Diana Ross topping the bill, arguably the biggest star of the night was the light show, with some dazzling images of the Queen projected onto the palace walls and other illuminations across the London night sky.

The concert’s complete lineup: