Diana Netflix Musical, Jared Leto, and Space Jam Are Among the 2022 Razzie Awardees for ‘Worst’ of the Year

Netflix; Fabio Lovino/MGM Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures
This year’s Razzie Awards have officially been given out.
Ahead of Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards, the “winners” of the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards were announced this weekend, focusing on what the awards show deems the “worst” of the year.
Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana: The Musical, won the most Razzie Awards for 2022, earning five trophies total. Diana won worst picture, actress, supporting actress, director, and screenplay.
The project previously led with the most nominations, nine, followed by thriller Karen and Netflix’s adaptation of The Woman in the Window, both with five nods each.
RELATED:LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for ‘Worst’ Performances
The Space Jam revival received the second-highest number of awards, three, after being nominated in four categories altogether — including LeBron James for worst actor and worst screen combo, as well as worst prequel, remake, rip-off, or sequel.
Jared Leto, a past Oscar winner, meanwhile, won a Razzie Award for worst supporting actor for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci.
A special category was even made just for Bruce Willis, as the Razzies pinpointed his worst performance out of eight movies he did in 2021: Cosmic Sin.
RELATED GALLERY: Celebs Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars
Read on for the full list of “winners” this year.
Worst picture
Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version) (WINNER)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst actor
Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical
LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Worst actress
Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical The Musical (WINNER)
Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning, Karen
Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Worst supporting actress
Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson, Infinite
Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical
Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Worst supporting actor
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
Nick Cannon, The Misfits
Mel Gibson, Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer), Diana: The Musical
Jared Leto, House of Gucci (WINNER)
Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie (special category)
Bruce Willis, American Siege
Bruce Willis, Apex
Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis, Deadlock
Bruce Willis, Fortress
Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis, Out of Death
Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Worst screen couple
Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)musical number, Diana: The Musical
LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes orhis ridiculous accent, House of Gucci
Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Plattsinging 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen
Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry
Worst remake, rip-off or sequel
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)
Tom & Jerry
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)
Worst director
Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels, Karen
Renny Harlin, The Misfits
Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Worst screenplay
Diana: The Musical (WINNER)
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The Woman in the Window