Diana Netflix Musical, Jared Leto, and Space Jam Are Among the 2022 Razzie Awardees for ‘Worst’ of the Year

Diana Musical, Space Jam and Jared Leto Among 2022 Razzie Awardees for ‘Worst’ of the Year

This year’s Razzie Awards have officially been given out.

Ahead of Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards, the “winners” of the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards were announced this weekend, focusing on what the awards show deems the “worst” of the year.

Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana: The Musical, won the most Razzie Awards for 2022, earning five trophies total. Diana won worst picture, actress, supporting actress, director, and screenplay.

The project previously led with the most nominations, nine, followed by thriller Karen and Netflix’s adaptation of The Woman in the Window, both with five nods each.

The Space Jam revival received the second-highest number of awards, three, after being nominated in four categories altogether — including LeBron James for worst actor and worst screen combo, as well as worst prequel, remake, rip-off, or sequel.

Jared Leto, a past Oscar winner, meanwhile, won a Razzie Award for worst supporting actor for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci.

A special category was even made just for Bruce Willis, as the Razzies pinpointed his worst performance out of eight movies he did in 2021: Cosmic Sin.

Read on for the full list of “winners” this year.

Worst picture

Diana: The Musical (the Netflix version) (WINNER)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Worst actor

Scott Eastwood, Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), Diana: The Musical

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg, Infinite

Worst actress

Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical The Musical (WINNER)

Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning, Karen

Ruby Rose, Vanquish

Worst supporting actress

Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson, Infinite

Erin Davie (as Camilla), Diana: The Musical

Judy Kaye (as Both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them

Worst supporting actor

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Nick Cannon, The Misfits

Mel Gibson, Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the muscle-bound horse trainer), Diana: The Musical

Jared Leto, House of Gucci (WINNER)

Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie (special category)

Bruce Willis, American Siege

Bruce Willis, Apex

Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis, Deadlock

Bruce Willis, Fortress

Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis, Out of Death

Bruce Willis, Survive the Game

Worst screen couple

Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed)musical number, Diana: The Musical

LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Jared Leto and either his 17-lb. latex face, his geeky clothes orhis ridiculous accent, House of Gucci

Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Plattsinging 24/7 is normal, Dear Evan Hansen

Tom and Jerry (aka Itchy and Scratchy), Tom & Jerry

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Tom & Jerry

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)

Worst director

Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels, Karen

Renny Harlin, The Misfits

Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window

Worst screenplay

Diana: The Musical (WINNER)

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The Woman in the Window