Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner gets ejected after one inning

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected from his start against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after the first inning, the second ejection of his career.

The at-times fiery Bumgarner appeared to have said something to first base umpire Dan Bellino while Bellino was checking his glove and hand after the first inning. Bellno ended the conversation with a comment that Bumgarner took exception to, and an argument ensued.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff home run to Miami’s Jon Berti to start the bottom of the first and was seen pacing and muttering near the mound after a close pitch not called a strike.

Bumgarner had to be held back by teammates while Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was in conversation with another umpire. Corbin Martin warmed up in the bullpen in the top of the second inning while the Diamondbacks batted, and entered the game in the bottom of the inning.

This is the second consecutive game in which a member of the Diamondbacks was ejected. Lovullo was tossed on Tuesday night after a ball hit by the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., originally ruled foul, was changed to fair after video review.

Bumgarner threw 13 pitches, seven for strikes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner ejected after 1 inning of vs. Marlins