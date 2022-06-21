Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

Diamondback Energy stock gained after announcing a dividend increase.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





Text size





Diamondback



Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month. The implied annual dividend yield is 2.5%, based on Friday’s closing price.

The company will also continue the common stock repurchase program it started in September last year. Diamondback (FANG) has bought back approximately $690 million worth of shares and plans to spend up to $2 billion.