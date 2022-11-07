Diamondback Energy, Warren Buffett Stock Occidental Set To Release Booming Profits

Energy stock Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum (OXY) report third-quarter earnings this week. The financial reports comes as President Joe Biden has ramped up critiques on oil producers, but also as oil prices move higher again. Diamondback Energy stock and OXY stock advanced Monday.







Biden has called on companies to pay higher taxes to lower fuel costs for consumers. The president also said Friday he plans to talk directly with oil companies soon.

U.S. crude oil futures advanced 0.4% Monday to $92.94 per barrel, reaching prices not seen since late August. Prices rose nearly 9% in October, the first monthly advance since May. Entering November, the production cut of 2 million barrels per day from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, is officially in effect.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices surged 8.6% Monday to $7.34 per million British thermal units. U.S. natural gas futures are up about 53% since the start of the year. However, they are around 40% off 14-year highs hit in August.

Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

Diamondback Energy will report earnings late Monday with Occidental Petroleum following after markets close Tuesday. The financial views from the two oil producers come after a number of energy stocks announced earnings last week.

Devon Energy (DVN) reported third-quarter EPS jumping 96% to $2.18 and sales rising 20% to $4.15 billion. Energy stock Marathon Oil (MRO) topped earnings and sales views, and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported earnings exploding 969% to $7.81 per share. The week prior, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) beat earnings estimates but missed on revenue.

Energy Stocks: Diamondback Energy Earnings

Estimates: The Street forecasts Diamondback Energy earnings rocketing 119% to $6.45 per share. Analysts expect revenue to gain 26% to $2.4 billion in Q3. Capital spending is predicted to be $492 million, up 5% from last quarter and a 26% increase vs. last year.

Results: Check back late Monday.

Diamondback Energy stock rose 1.9% to 164.40 during Monday’s market trading. FANG stock broke out past an official 162.34 buy point from a cup-base pattern, according to MarketSmith analysis. But that’s 18% above the 50-day moving average. Shares have shot up 47% since they hit recent lows of 110.97 on Sept. 26.

The Midland, Texas-based energy company primarily produces oil but has significant natural gas operations as well. In Q2, earnings per share increased 194% to $7.07. Revenue climbed 59% to $2.7 billion. Capital spending on operating and non-operating drilling in Q2 was $468 million. So far in 2022, Diamondback Energy’s capital expenditures have come to $905 million. The company is projecting an additional $470 million to $510 million in spending in the third quarter.

In Q1, Diamondback reportedly turned aggressive, operating 12 rigs in the Permian Basin. However, well completion services, materials and labor are increasingly expensive and difficult to procure, and much of the drilling has gone to simply holding output levels steady.

“Everything is tight across the board, whether it’s sand, casing, new high-spec rigs, frack crews — everything is very, very tight,” CFO Kaes Van’t Hof said during the Diamondback’s Q1 earnings call in May. “We’re doing our part by keeping our activity levels flat.”

Spiking oil prices have made holding production steady a winning strategy. Analysts project Diamondback earnings for all of 2022 will rise 126% to $25.50 a share on a 41% sales increase to $9.6 billion.

Shale energy stock Diamondback Energy ranks ninth in the Oil & Gas-U.S. Exploration and Production industry group. FANG shares have a perfect Composite Rating of 99. The stock has a 96 Relative Strength Rating, an exclusive IBD Stock Checkup gauge for share-price movement. The EPS rating is 95.

Occidental Petroleum Earnings

Estimates: Wall Street predicts Occidental Petroleum earnings per share of $2.48, a 185% gain, and $9.1 billion in revenue, a 34% increase, according to FactSet. Analysts expect capital expenditures of $1.2 billion, up 100% vs. a year ago.

Results: Check Tuesday after the market closes.

Occidental Petroleum stock advanced 3.3% to 75.69 Monday. OXY shares recently cleared a cup-with-handle buy point of 72.14. The buy range extends to 75.75, according to MarketSmith analysis. OXY stock is currently outperforming the S&P 500, with its RS line at a three-year high.

But OXY stock is more than 10% above its 50-day line.

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum’s business exposure is primarily in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It also has a petrochemicals segment that has performed well in recent quarters.

OXY beat estimates with record profits in the second quarter on Aug. 2. Occidental earnings shot up 888% to $3.16 per share. Revenue increased 81% to $10.7 billion. That was driven primarily by increased oil prices, as oil production volumes remained in line with guidance.

Is OXY Stock A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been on an OXY stock buying spree this year, with his Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) adding more than 20 million shares to its portfolio since July. Berkshire Hathaway has increased its OXY stake to around 21%, according to SEC filings, with warrants to push his holdings above 25%.

Occidental Petroleum ranks fifth in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration and Production industry group. OXY shares have a perfect Composite Rating of 99. OXY has a stellar 98 Relative Strength Rating. The energy stock has an EPS Rating of 80.

