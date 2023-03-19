Diamond Hogs shut out, sweep Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Sunday’s series finale between Auburn and No. 7 Arkansas appeared on track to be a pitchers’ duel, but a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning changed the trajectory on another cold and windy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tiger left-handed pitcher Konner Copeland recorded eight outs against the first nine hitters, but the second time through the order caused him a world of trouble. Razorback left fielder Jared Wegner punished him for center fielder Tavian Josenberger’s double and a hit batsman — second baseman Peyton Stovall — as he pimped a 470-foot blast well beyond those braving the temperature in the Hog Pen.

Wegner’s team-leading ninth roundtripper marked the end of Copeland’s outing and the first, second and third of five unanswered runs en route to a 5-0 shutout victory to secure the series sweep for Arkansas.

As effective as Copeland was to start, Razorback righty Cody Adcock matched his two innings of one-hit ball and raised him four. The Crowder College transfer issued a one-out walk to no avail for the Tigers in the second, and their only hit was erased on a double play in the third. He racked up six punchouts as the Sunday starter who was originally left to be announced.

After three consecutive perfect innings from Adcock to cap off the Hogs’ third straight quality start, Auburn was finally able to put multiple men on the bases in the seventh against right-hander Austin Ledbetter. The effort was for naught, however, as the sophomore induced a pop-up for the second out and a bouncer to third base for the third.

Ledbetter worked around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to work a scoreless eighth before turning the ball over to Gage Wood in the ninth. The freshman righty issued a pair of free passes against three hitters, prompting a switch to left-hander Hagen Smith. The Razorback wild card fanned Auburn right fielder Justin Kirby and got left fielder Chris Stanfield to bounce into a game-ending fielder’s choice, completing the shutout and the 13th straight victory.

The only other Arkansas offense to speak of came in the fourth inning, when right fielder Jace Bohrofen led off with a single — the first of four consecutive knocks. Designated hitter Kendall Diggs roped a double 102 mph into the right field corner, and third baseman Harold Coll delivered with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

A double play and a pickoff from new pitcher Will Cannon stalled the Hogs’ momentum, and he proceeded to shut them down until the eighth inning. The first time they managed to get multiple men aboard was with two outs in the eighth, but right-hander Chase Isbell recorded the strikeout necessary to end the threat.

The Diamond Hogs are scheduled to conclude their 18-game homestand at 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks visit Baum-Walker Stadium. The contest will stream live on SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.