Diamond Hawgs Podcast – Eastern Illinois Preview w/ Koty Frank

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, presented by Matt Morris State Farm. The guys recap Arkansas’ 2-1 performance at the College Baseball Showdown live from Globe Life Field.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.