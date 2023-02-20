Diamond Hawgs Podcast - College Baseball Showdown recap

by
{{ timeAgo(‘2023-02-20 07:36:17 -0600’) }}
baseball
Mason Choate

HawgBeat

Managing Editor

HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, presented by Matt Morris State Farm. The guys recap Arkansas’ 2-1 performance at the College Baseball Showdown live from Globe Life Field.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

