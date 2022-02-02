‘Diabolical’ Teaser Unveils Voice Cast for Amazon’s Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff

Amazon Prime Video has pulled the curtain back on the voice cast for “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” its upcoming animated spinoff of its hit superhero show “The Boys,” releasing a teaser for the anthology series.

Along with a reveal of various characters animated in different styles, the teaser also caps with a list of the surplus of talent providing their voices to the production. Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler and Youn Yuh Jung are all involved with “Diabolical,” as is Christian Slater, who narrates the new teaser. Additional voice cast members will be revealed at a later date.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is structured as an eight-part season, with each episode possessing its own unique animation style. The spinoff explores the world of Amazon’s superhero series, with Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler invited to serve as guest writers for individual episodes, all set in “The Boys” universe.

All episodes of “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” are set to premiere on March 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The series is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” comes from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

See the full teaser below:

