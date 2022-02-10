The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement that truckers against COVID-19 vaccine mandates could be planning a coast-to-coast convoy in the U.S., starting in the Super Bowl host city of Los Angeles on Sunday. Kris Van Cleave reports.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.