DGA Woman’s Steering Committee Announces Second Class Mentees – The Hamden Journal

The DGA Women’s Steering Committee (WSC) announces the second cycle of the WSC Squad mentorship program with its second class of mentees and filmmakers.

Led by WSC Squad co-chairs Amy J. Aniobi, Maureen Bharoocha, Lena Khan and Amber Sealey, the program supports other working directors to achieve their goals by pairing 10 mid-career directors with well-established mentors. The WSC Squad is made up of a diverse community with the goal of preparing directors for the next step up, as well as forging a ‘sisterhood’ to create genuine connection, collaboration, and camaraderie within the DGA.

The WSC Squad’s aim is to support and prepare the DGA Women’s Steering Committee members as they seek to advance their directing careers by providing valuable tools and information to strengthen their craft.

The co-chairs of The WSC Squad select up to ten participants from a pool of applicants. Each participant is paired with one specially-curated-for-them mentor, who will have access to all other participants and mentors. Mentees are paired with a mentor who can advise them in the specific areas that they want support or guidance. The program is open to directors who work in features, TV, docs, and/or commercials. The program lasts six months in total.

The second class of Mentor and Mentee pairings are:

Kat Coiro will be mentoring Rachel Raimist

Karyn Kusama will be mentoring Marie Jamora

Sian Heder will be mentoring Jen Derwingson-Peacock

Destin Daniel Cretton will be mentoring Nijla Mu’min

Uta Briesewitz will be mentoring America Young

Nicole Kassell will be mentoring SJ Chiro

Dawn Wilkinson will be mentoring Tchaiko Omawale

Kelly Park will be mentoring Evelyn Belasco

Kari Skogland will be mentoring Jen McGowan

Jessica Yu will be mentoring Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul

Anu Valia will be mentoring Elvira Ibragimova

The program is open to any WSC member. The Women’s Steering Committee (WSC) was created to advance the professional interests of its members, and to heighten their visibility and career opportunities in the entertainment industry. The WSC currently promotes diversity through sponsoring networking events, screenings and seminars.

The committee fosters relationships between the members to provide support, mentoring, and networking opportunities.