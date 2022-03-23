DGA Orders Members Not To Work On ‘Rust’ Producers’ New Film, ‘Oak’ – The Hamden Journal

Citing safety concerns, the DGA has ordered its members to stop working on Oak, a low-budget film that’s been shooting in Georgia.

“Oak is not a DGA-covered project,” a guild spokesman said. “Representatives of the DGA informed the producers of specific safety requirements that needed to be satisfied for the film to be covered under a DGA agreement. The producers failed to meet those conditions.”

The film’s producers, Thomasville Pictures, is one of the companies involved in the ill-fated production of Rust, whose cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot to death will filming in New Mexico last October.

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, noted that following the DGA’s order, director Shane Drake dropped out of the Oak project and been replaced by executive producer Kevin Lewis.

SAG-AFTRA says it’s “keeping a close eye on the production,” which reportedly ran afoul of the DGA after a stunt was performed without a stunt coordinator present.