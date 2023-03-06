DGA & Hollywood Producer Set Date For Start Of Film & TV Contract Talks – The Hamden Journal

The DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers will begin negotiations for a new film and TV contract on May 10. The DGA’s current contract expires June 30.

The WGA, meanwhile, starts its contract talks with the MPTP on March 20.

The DGA has gone first at the bargaining table in each of the last three bargaining cycles. The last time the WGA went first — back in 2007 — resulted in a 100-day writers strike.

Just last month, DGA leaders passed on going first, saying that “the studios are not yet prepared to address our key issues.”