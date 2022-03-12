DGA Awards 2022 Winners List – Directors Guild Of America – The Hamden Journal

The Directors Guild of America is presenting its 74th annual DGA Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and The Hamden Journal is posting the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below, and refresh for updates.

On the red carpet earlier, DGA nominee Jane Campion responded to Sam Elliott’s widely reported criticism of her movie The Power of the Dog by saying he “hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia.”

But on with the show.

Hosted again by Judd Apatow, the DGAs are an important bellwether in the Oscar race — only seven times since the marquee Theatrical Feature Film award’s inception in 1949 has the winner differed from the eventual Oscar Directing winner. Last year was no exception as Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao took the DGA’s top film prize en route to her historic Oscar win for Best Director. But in 2020, Sam Mendes won the DGA Award before the Oscar went to Bong Joon-ho.

This year, the Academy Award field doesn’t quite match up with the DGA’s Theatrical Feature Film doesn’t exactly match the Oscar nominees. Belfast‘s Kenneth Branagh, Licorice Pizza‘s Paul Thomas Anderson, The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion and West Side Story‘s Steven Spielberg are up for both prizes, but the DGA’s fifth nom went to Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve. Despite that film being up for 10 Oscars, Best Direction is not one of them. Instead, the Academy nominated Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car.

Spike will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction tonight, and Joseph Reidy and Garry Hood will receive Special DGA Awards tonight for their contributions to the guild.

Here are the winners announced thus far at the 74th DGA Awards:

