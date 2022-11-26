Dexter Williams injured as Boilers play for Big Ten West title

A lot more than bragging rights are on the line today in the Old Oaken Bucket. With a win over IU, Purdue clinches the Big Ten West title. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. in Bloomington.

Nebraska did the Boilermakers (7-4) a major solid Friday, knocking off Iowa in Iowa City, clearing the path to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Big Ten Championship game.

But before the Boilers can dream of Big Ten glory, the Bucket beckons in Bloomington. IU (4-7) is coming off a thrilling, overtime win over Michigan State, providing a much-needed boost after a spiraling seven-game losing streak.

>> The big news of the day: IU QB Dexter Williams suffered a non-contact injury, was carted off the field and taken to a Bloomington hospital.

Purdue won this matchup 44-7 last season. We’ll provide live updates after kickoff. Remember to hit refresh.

14:50 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 3

Charles Campbell isn’t close on the 44-yard field goal attempt and all the Hoosiers’ momentum seems to have deflated after the Dexter Williams injury.

END 1Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 3

Connor Bazelak is in at QB for the Hoosiers after Dexter Williams was carted off with his leg in an air cast. It’ll be 3rd-and-12 from the Purdue 26 to start the second quarter.

0:46 1Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 3

The Hoosiers are driving after converting two fourth downs, but there’s concern over QB Dexter Williams, who is down on the field injured after a non-contact situation. It’s not good.

11:02 1Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 3

JAYLIN LUCAS IS RIDICULOUS. It’s like watching someone run in fast forward. The freshman takes IU’s first offensive snap 71 yards for a score and the Hoosiers answer right back.

11:50 1Q: Purdue 3, Indiana 0

Boilers get into the red zone with ease but then bog down and have to settle for three. A third-down pass attempt to Payne Durham in the end zone was ruled incomplete and after review, the call on the field stood.

Injury news updates

>> Purdue running back Devin Mockobee (concussion) will be a game-time decision. He is dressed and warming up with RBs, per Journal & Courier’s Sam King.

Story continues

>> IU was hoping to get standout linebacker Cam Jones back, but he is out, per IndyStar’s Zach Osterman. Leading tackler Aaron Casey is also out, leaving the Hoosiers shorthanded at linebacker.

PREGAME READING

IU vs. Purdue What I’m Watching:A trophy, chance to ruin Purdue’s title hopes

‘Indinia’ strikes back: Purdue trolls IU over uniform misspelling

Purdue at Indiana: Who has the edge?

‘It’s been the best move for me.’ Purdue’s Charlie Jones thrives in new environment

Follow IndyStar Sports on Twitter at @indystarsports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Indiana football: Score, updates from Old Oaken Bucket