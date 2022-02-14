De’Vondre Campbell calls out refs over ‘atrocious’ call

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell believes the refs got it wrong during a crucial moment of Super Bowl LVI. Campbell says Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson should not have been flagged on the play that may have eventually lost the game.

Campbell claims Wilson made a great play, but was penalized because the refs assumed a linebacker against a wide receiver was a mismatch.

Campbell went so far as to call the flag “atrocious.” He said he wasn’t trying to discredit the Los Angeles Rams for winning the Super Bowl, he just wanted to share his opinion on the play.

Campbell would know a thing or two about acceptable defensive play. He turned in a fantastic season with the Packers, earning a selection to the All-Pro team for the first time in his career.

Logan Wilson holding penalty kept Rams in the game

The penalty in question came with only a few minutes remaining in the contest. Wilson was flagged after batting down a third-down pass intended for Cooper Kupp. Wilson was flagged for holding on the play. The penalty gave the Rams a new set of downs.

The Rams were already deep in the Bengals’ territory at the time. With the extra set of downs, the Rams scored, taking the lead with just under two minutes to play. The Bengals’ last-ditch effort fell short, giving the Rams the 23-20 win.

After the contest, Wilson said he thought he “made a good play.”

“Cooper came up to me and tried to push off me and I thought I made a good play on the ball,” Wilson said. “The refs saw otherwise. Just a tough call.”

The penalty had massive implications. If the refs believed Wilson’s tactics were clean, the Rams would have faced a fourth down from the Bengals’ 8-yard line. The Rams would have had one play to score. With the penalty, Los Angeles received four additional plays. The team also ran 18 seconds off the clock. That’s not a lot of time, but it was enough to impact the Bengals’ final drive.