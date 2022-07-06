Devin Powell accused of killing Lyft driver Anthony Garland, then driving to family function: report

An Indianapolis man gunned down a Lyft driver before stealing his car to drive to a family function in northern Indiana, according to police and a report.

Devin Powell, 24, was arrested and charged in the homicide of the ride-share driver after Powell allegedly shot and killed the man, Indianapolis Metro police said in a statement Friday.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Garland by Fox 59, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and other gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Powell admitted to investigators he shot Garland after using his Lyft account to call for the ride in the white 2013 GMC Acadia, Fox 59 reported, citing court documents. He claimed to police he only shot the driver because Garland tried to “screw him over and take his money,” records reportedly indicate.

Documents also state Powell alleged Garland turned around and tried to grab money from his hand, calling the shooting self-defense multiple times, Fox 59 reported.

34-year-old Anthony Garland, center, was shot and killed on June 30, 2022. 24-year-old Devin Powell has been arrested in connection to the murder. GoFundMe

He confessed to dumping Garland’s body on the side of the road, police reportedly documented.

After stealing the Acadia, he told police he bought new seat covers, vacuumed up shell casings, changed clothes and then drove to a family function with the stolen ride, according to Fox 59.

Powell initially said he saw the car door open with the engine running as he was walking and decided to drive away in it, only to later discover a man was found dead near the Acadia, before admitting to the shooting, Fox 59 reported.

Detectives knew he ordered the ride from Garland, Fox 59 reported.

Garland was found on the side the road and was later identified from a missing persons investigation that was also underway, police said. His wife reported him missing the night before he was found Thursday morning, Fox 59 reported.

The victim’s vehicle was spotted in Merrillville, Indiana later that day with Powell in possession of it, according to authorities.

The ride share company was instrumental in the homicide probe, police said.

Powell was preliminarily charged with murder and robbery, police said.