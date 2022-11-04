Devin Booker’s reaction to Barack Obama’s comments about Suns, possible ownership

Devin Booker saw it, too.

Barack Obama came to Phoenix to show his support for Democratic candidates at a rally on Wednesday, but addressed a topic of great interest to Suns fans — and their franchise player.

“I wanted to come out here not only because it is sunny and warm, but also, you know, there’s been a lot of these rumors about me and the Phoenix Suns,” Obama said at Cesar Chavez High School, getting a rise out of the capacity crowd.

Last month, Bill Simmons of The Ringer said the former U.S. President was part of a potential ownership group for the Suns as Robert Sarver is looking to sell the team amid backlash from the investigation findings.

More: How does a potential Obama-Barkley Suns ownership group sound?

That led to Charles Barkley, who Simmons was interviewing, to say he’d join Obama on an ownership group. So Obama actually began his speech addressing what he called “rumors” about the situation.

“I didn’t know I was in the market and, by the way, neither did Michelle,” continued Obama, mentioning his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama. “But I will say this. The Suns are looking pretty good. I’ve got to admit that. I think they have a few more wins than my (Chicago) Bulls right now.”

The Suns are 6-1. The 5-4 Bulls are not.

Booker saw Obama’s comments and responded with a few of his own.

“Everybody’s involved right now,” Booker said. “I’ve heard every type of name. It’s not really my main focus. Obviously I have a respect for the president. It was one of those things that was cool to hear.”

Suns vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin is the interim team governor replacing Sarver in that role.

Sarver was suspended for a year from all team activities with the Suns and fined $10 million for ‘workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies” during his 18-year tenure as team owner.

Sarver bought the team back in 2004 for $404 million. Last month, Forbes reported the Suns are worth $2.7 billion as of October 2022.

Story continues

“A decision is made now, we just move forward,” Booker said. “We’re focused on winning basketball games. Making this organization as attractive as possible. There’s a lot of benefits that come with Phoenix and the storied franchise of the Suns.”

Sarver also owns the Phoenix Mercury and is looking to sell the WNBA franchise as well.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (left), celebrates with Suns owner Robert Sarver, center, as time runs out in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the game 130-103 to take the series 4-2.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at [email protected] or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Devin Booker addresses Obama’s comments about Suns, possible ownership