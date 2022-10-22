Devin Booker credits Warriors’ culture for Damion Lee game-winner vs. Mavericks

Book credits Warriors’ culture for D-Lee’s game-winner vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Playing in his first regular-season game since celebrating the Warriors’ championship four months ago, Damion Lee knocked down a clutch game-winning jump shot in the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Following the Suns’ win, superstar Devin Booker gave credit to Golden State, where Lee played alongside brother-in-law Steph Curry for four seasons.

“That’s unbelievable. But I knew what was coming,” Booker said. “[Lee] knows how to play the game. He knows how to play the right way. Big ups to Golden State — they have that culture; they have that environment.

“You can see it’s instilled in him. That’s how they’ve been so successful.”

With 15 seconds to play, Lee fired a pass to Booker, who fed it right back. And Lee nailed an incredible go-ahead, fadeaway 10-foot jumper for a two-point lead with 9.7 seconds left.

Ball game.

Lee scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of a certain family member.

Watching the game from home, Curry celebrated Lee’s clutch shot so loudly that he woke up his son, Canon.

“The kids are asleep! I don’t care — stick with it!” Curry shouted in a video posted to Instagram.

RELATED: Kerr displays Warriors’ latest version of Strength In Numbers

Lee will take on the Warriors’ culture for the first time since signing with Phoenix on Oct. 25 when Golden State visits Footprint Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast