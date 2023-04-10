Devils star Jack Hughes on points record, Pride Night controversy, brotherly love and more I The Rush

NHL star Jack Hughes is on The Rush, chatting with Jared about his attempt to break the New Jersey Devils’ regular season points record, welcoming a new roommate in his brother Luke who just became his Devils teammate a few days ago, what childhood competition looked like in the Hughes household with three future NHL players and why he supports the Pride Night tradition even when some of NHL colleagues don’t. Plus, golfer Brooks Koepka was recently caught on camera heckling Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad during a game … would Jack ever heckle another pro athlete? The answer might surprise you!