Devils not planning to re-sign P.K. Subban

P.K. Subban will soon see a change in scenery. Whether it happens in the next two weeks or this summer is the question.

In conversation with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has informed the veteran defenceman that the club will not look to re-sign him beyond this season. Subban is currently playing out the final year of an eight-year, $72 million contract originally signed with the Montreal Canadiens in 2014.

Before the hourglass does run out on the agreement, it seems the Devils will look to move Subban before the NHL’s trade deadline on March 21. But while there could be interest in the right-shot defender, it seems somewhat far-fetched to believe that the Devils will be able to find a dance partner willing and able to take on his $9 million salary, even if retained by half.

It is more interesting, then, to speculate what Subban may or may not prioritize when he reaches unrestricted status this summer.

Will Subban look to build on his near-$80 million in career earnings as much as possible, or will he put pride aside and prioritize winning and the opportunity to jump on a Stanley Cup contender?

If it’s the latter, there will be decidedly more interest, of course.

Still it is worth wondering if Subban can provide quality depth minutes at this stage.

In the most sheltered and lowest leverage usage of his career, Subban has decent underlying possession numbers, but largely mediocre ones when compared to his teammates.

He’s also not having his worst season in terms of production, scoring three times and adding 15 assists to contribute over one point per 60 minutes of total ice time.

It has of course been a far cry from his peak seasons between 2013 and 2018 when he was one of three defenders to exceed 300 points.

Subban is a former Norris Trophy winner and three-time nominee. He competed in a Stanley Cup Final with the Nashville Predators in 2016.

