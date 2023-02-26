Devils acquire Timo Meier from Sharks in blockbuster trade

Feb 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / © Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils acquired San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier in a blockbuster trade Sunday.

New Jersey also landed left wing Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In exchange, the Devils sent their 2023 first-round pick (conditional) and two 2024 selections — a conditional second-rounder and a seventh-rounder.

New Jersey also gave the Sharks four players — defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk and left wings Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund.

As part of the trade, San Jose retains 50% of Meier’s salary.

Meier, 26, has 52 points on 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games as a seventh-year pro on the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Sharks signed Meier to a four-year, $24 million contract on July 1, 2019. Meier becomes a restricted free agent after the season, with a $10 million qualifying offer this summer.

In 451 games with the Sharks from 2016-23, Meier totaled 316 points on 154 goals and 162 assists. Meier, from Switzerland, was the 2015 NHL Draft’s No. 9 overall pick.