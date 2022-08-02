Dev Patel tried to stop stabbing in Australia

Hollywood star Dev Patel tried to break up a fight in Australia, where a woman stabbed a man in the chest, police and his reps said Tuesday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who lives in Australia with actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, was at the scene when a couple’s fight took a dramatic turn at a gas station in Adelaide late Monday, 7NEWS reported.

The man, 32, and woman, 34, had been fighting in the street and continued quarreling inside a convenience store, where witnesses, including the 32-year-old Patel, tried to break up the dispute that eventually spilled outside.

The man was stabbed in the chest by the woman, but he was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive, police said.

Patel’s reps told 7NEWS he tried to de-escalate the spat prior to the stabbing. 7News

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, 7News reported. She was denied bail and is due to appear in court Tuesday.

Patel, whose reps confirmed he tried to intervene in the stabbing, was photographed speaking to authorities at the scene.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” the actor’s reps told 7NEWS. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Patel hopes the incident can be a catalyst for Australian lawmakers to be “compassionate in determining long-term solutions” for the couple involved and others in need throughout southern Australia, according to his reps. Getty Images for BFI

While the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion” star put his safety at risk as he tried to help, Patel’s reps insisted there were “no heroes” in the frightening incident.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” the actor’s reps told the station.

Patel hopes the incident can be a catalyst for Australian lawmakers to be “compassionate in determining long-term solutions” for the couple involved and others in need throughout southern Australia, according to his reps.