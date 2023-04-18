Detroit Tigers sweep doubleheader from Cleveland Guardians: Game thread recap

UPDATE: The Tigers won Tuesday’s Game 1, 4-3, on a Kerry Carpenter walk-off home run. Head here to read more about the game. Game 2 is set to start at 4:15 p.m.

When: 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, straight doubleheader (two nine-inning games).

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Game 2 — Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50) vs. Guardians RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-0, 1.93).

• Game 1 box score

• Game 2 box score

Tigers Game 2 lineup:

1. 3B Nick Maton

2. CF Riley Greene

3. SS Javier Báez

4. DH Kerry Carpenter

5. LF Tyler Nevin

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. RF Matt Vierling

8. 2B Jonathan Schoop

9. C Jake Rogers

SP Eduardo Rodriguez

TIGERS NEWSLETTER: How this year’s squad is a flashback to Al Kaline’s final year

GREENE DAZE: Riley Greene leads Detroit Tigers in hits, strikeouts. Here’s what to make of his 2023

Game notes: We’re not saying Hunter Gaddis’ 2023 season so far is a game of “Two Truths and a Lie,” but we’re not not saying it, either. The hulking Georgia native — listed at 6 feet 6 and 260 pounds, so say nice things — has made three starts this season. Against the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees (on March 31 and April 11, respectively), Gaddis was lit up for 12 earned runs in 6⅔ innings, with 13 hits allowed, three walks and seven strikeouts. In between, against the Oakland Athletics on April 5, Gaddis was nearly unhittable, allowing just one hit and two walks, with four strikeouts over six innings. Perhaps he’ll duplicate that against the Tigers, whose offense (despite back-to-back games scoring seven runs against the Giants) is a lot closer to that of the A’s than either the M’s or the Yanks. But considering his 4.01 ERA in 24 appearances in Double- and Triple-A last season, the Tigers can perhaps hold off their “tip the cap” routine for at least another night.

Story continues

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Gaddis has relied heavily on his four-seam fastball (38.8% of the time) and his cutter (35.5%), with his changeup and curveball combined accounting for just 25.7% of his pitches this season. He flipped the script slightly in his most successful outing, against the A’s, however: Of his 77 pitches, Gaddis used the cutter 30 times (38.9%), with an average speed of 85.7 mph, and the four-seamer just 25 times (32.4%), with an average speed of 93.6 mph.

The bad news for the Tigers: They’re one of the worst teams in MLB at hitting the four-seamer, with a .217 batting average on the pitch that’s better than just three teams and 57 points off the league average of .274. There’s good news, too, though: They’re much, much better against the cutter, with an average of .281 that was 12th-best in MLB, 20 points higher than the league average entering Sunday.

Presuming the storm that never really hit on Sunday stays away for Monday night, too — first-pitch forecast calls for high winds and low-40s temperatures — t The Tigers’ series will continue against the Guardians on Tuesday night, with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez set to face Cleveland’s Peyton Battenfield, who was called up to fill in for injured righty Aaron Civale, in Game 2. The teams wrap up the three-game series — weather permitting, of course — at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

JEFF SEIDEL: Detroit Lions — surprise, surprise — offer hope for Pistons, Tigers and Red Wings

ROSTER MOVES: Tigers option Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo: ‘We’ve got to get his bat going’

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland, 1-0, for DH sweep: Game thread recap