Detroit Tigers send 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo

Spencer Torkelson is headed back to Triple-A Toledo.

The Detroit Tigers announced Sunday they are optioning Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, to the Mud Hens.

Torkelson, a 22-year-old rookie first baseman, is hitting .197 with five home runs in 264 at-bats over 82 games for the Tigers. He has an on-base percentage of .282 with an anemic slugging percentage of .295 and OPS of .577.

The MLB All-Star break begins Monday, so Torkelson will begin the season’s second half in Toledo.

The Tigers, whose game Sunday in Cleveland was postponed due to inclement weather, next play Thursday at Oakland for a doubleheader.

