Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera steals base in 7-5 win over Royals to snap four-game skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera, a 39-year-old designated hitter, sprinted as fast as he could toward third base while Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Jose Cuas delivered a pitch outside the strike zone.

Cabrera stole third base.

Catcher MJ Melendez’s throw to the hot corner ended up in left field, but Cabrera would’ve been safe anyway. Realizing the ball rolled into the outfield, the 20-year MLB veteran took off for home and easily scored in the Detroit Tigers’ four-run seventh inning.

“It’s like Rickey Henderson says, ‘When you go, you gotta go.’ You don’t think, you just go,” Cabrera said. “I always have that on my mind. Rickey says that, so you gotta do it. Why would you do something different?”

HE’S BACK: Akil Baddoo is determined to focus on ‘playing my game’

The Tigers cruised past the Royals with a 7-5 victory Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium to snap a four-game losing streak.

In the four-run seventh, the Royals were charged with three of their four errors. Meanwhile, the Tigers (37-51) played clean baseball and fended off a late rally from their American League Central opponent.

“He saw something,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Cabrera’s stolen base. “I guess the athlete in him broke out. It did ignite some fun in the dugout. We put some pressure on them, they made some mistakes and we opened up a lead that we needed in the end. But I don’t think anybody anticipated Miggy going, including me.”

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals cut the deficit to two runs in the eighth inning against right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez, but righty Michael Fulmer entered with one out and slammed the door despite iffy command.

Left-handed closer Gregory Soto — the Tigers’ All-Star representative alongside Cabrera — notched his 18th save in 20 chances. He threw a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

“The finish,” Hinch said, when asked what he liked about Soto’s performance. “I like it at the end, when the game is over. That’s the best part. That team across the way will play 27 outs. We’ve learned that over the last few years. We had to use all of our best to get through the end of the game.”

Story continues

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez congratulates pitcher Gregory Soto after the Tigers’ 7-5 win over the Royals on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before Cabrera’s steal-and-score for a 5-3 advantage, the Tigers broke a three-all tie upon Javier Báez’s double to kickstart the seventh inning. He scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s fielding error, which let the 270-pound Cabrera reach safely.

A wild pitch from Cuas advanced Cabrera to second base, then the future Hall of Famer turned on the jets. He stole a base for the first time since the 2020 season and has two stolen bases in 725 games from 2016-22.

“They were playing a heavy, heavy shift,” catcher Eric Haase said. “You’re kind of blind at third base, and you’re really not expecting Miggy to go. He didn’t hesitate. He just took off. Even with a good throw, I don’t know if they would’ve been close to getting him. The extra run was huge.”

Jonathan Schoop ended Cuas’ outing by following Willi Castro’s walk (and stolen base) with an RBI double for a 6-3 lead.

The Tigers tacked on their seventh run with Spencer Torkelson’s RBI single off righty Joel Payamps, who later made a throwing error before escaping the inning without further damage.

MISSING SOMEBODY?: Another setback for Austin Meadows, who won’t join Tigers until after All-Star break

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by manager A.J. Hinch, lower right, after scoring against the Royals during the seventh inning on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Detroit finished 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position but recorded 11 hits and three walks. Torkelson went 3-for-4 (three singles), while Báez, Schoop and Akil Baddoo had two-hit performances.

“When we tied the game up, there was a new game and a new life in the game,” Hinch said. “Our at-bats the whole night, I thought, were pretty good. We got rewarded for it a little bit more later in the game than we did in the beginning.”

That’s Brieske, baby

Right-hander Beau Brieske, making his 15th MLB start, finished better than he started against the Royals.

“He’s composed,” Hinch said.

The 24-year-old retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced after giving up back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning. During the 16-batter stretch, Brieske allowed a single to Kyle Isbel in the fourth and walked Hunter Dozier in the sixth.

“The only way to salvage the game is to throw four or five zeros and keep your team in the game,” Brieske said. “It’s a satisfying outing. It’s frustrating to give up runs early, but it’s nice to settle in.”

Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske pitches during the first inning of the game against the Royals on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brieske allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings, firing 51 of 79 pitches for strikes while recording seven swings and misses and nine called strikes.

His six quality starts are tied with Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins) and George Kirby (Seattle Mariners) for the lead among MLB rookies.

The Royals scored one run in the first inning and two more in the second. On Brieske’s first pitch of the game, Melendez ripped a four-seam fastball to the left-center gap with a 106.7 mph exit velocity for a leadoff triple.

An ensuing one-out single from Andrew Benintendi put the Royals up 1-0. Kansas City took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back doubles from Isbel and Emmanuel Rivera in the second inning, after Edward Olivares walked to first base on a hit-by-pitch.

“We weren’t really prepared for the amount of aggression that they came at us with,” Brieske said. “I also felt like they put some pretty good swings on some pretty good pitches. The adjustment was placement with certain pitches and varying our looks.”

Brieske needed 16 pitches in the first inning, 16 in the second, 11 in the third, five in the fourth, 11 in the fifth and 20 in the sixth. He put zeros on the scoreboard in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

For his 79 pitches, Brieske used 26 four-seam fastballs (33%), 24 changeups (30%), 18 sliders (23%), 10 two-seam fastballs (13%) and one curveball (1%). The Royals averaged a 90.9 mph exit velocity against him.

“He didn’t go away from the sinker that was pretty good,” Hinch said. “He started throwing a few more four-seamers. I thought his off-speed was good. The changeup really came on at the end. He’s a complete pitcher when he can use his whole arsenal the right way.”

Constant pressure from offense

The Tigers forced Royals left-hander Kris Bubic to throw 25 pitches in the first inning, and despite loading the bases against him, they failed to score as Castro popped out for the third out.

In the second, the Tigers made the most of their opportunity.

Three straight singles — Schoop, Torkelson and Baddoo — helped produce the team’s first run, with Schoop’s single extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Baddoo, in his first at-bat since returning from Triple-A Toledo, drove in Schoop for a 1-1 tie with a single to right field on a full-count fastball. He fell behind 1-2 in the count but avoided chasing a pair of down-and-away pitches.

“I can’t wait to get him into more and more action,” Hinch said.

After Baddoo’s single, Riley Greene grounded into a double play, allowing Torkelson to score and put the Tigers ahead 2-1.

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez dives safely to third from second on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Robbie Grossman during the fifth inning on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers manufactured their third run in the fifth inning, tying the game at three runs. Báez opened the frame with a double, and Robbie Grossman moved him to third base with a flyout to right field.

Báez scored on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

“If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Hinch said. “His year has been tremendous at that. … We’re obviously a very energetic group when we get things going.”

Bubic allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, throwing 69 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit Tigers to 7-5 win over Royals