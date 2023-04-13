Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez removed from game after forgetting how many outs

TORONTO — The Detroit Tigers benched Javier Báez.

In the second inning of Thursday’s game, Báez hit a double off the wall in right field but didn’t hustle out of the batter’s box. On the next play, he forgot how many outs there were on a fly ball and was doubled up to end the inning. He stayed in the game to play defense in the bottom of the second inning.

Before the third inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked down the dugout steps to the tunnel leading to the clubhouse with Báez. The former two-time All-Star shortstop was removed from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

MORE ON BÁEZ: Tigers’ Javier Báez hitting .100 with 4 singles. He knows why, but will he fix it?

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez reacts to getting called out on a double play after forgetting to tag up against the Blue Jays in the second inning on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Toronto.

For the bottom of the third, Jonathan Schoop came off the bench and replaced Báez as the No. 6 hitter in the batting order. He entered as the third baseman, while Nick Maton shifted from third base to shortstop.

On June 22, 2021, Báez was benched by Chicago Cubs manager David Ross for forgetting how many outs there were in the fourth inning. The Cubs lost, 4-0, to Cleveland at Wrigley Field.

“I never want to be out of the lineup,” Báez told reporters after getting benched nearly two years ago. “I respect his decision. He told me why it happened, and I said, ‘OK, it’s your decision.'”

VIERLING’S BLUNDER: Tigers’ Matt Vierling explains ‘honest mistake’ on bases in Wednesday’s one-run loss

Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Eric Haase did not play Thursday after making critical mistakes while running the bases in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. Through 12 games, Báez is hitting .122 with three walks and eight strikeouts. The double in Thursday’s second inning, which he seemingly thought would be a home run, marked his first extra-base hit of the season.

Báez signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers in December 2021.

This story will be updated.

Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez benched after forgetting how many outs