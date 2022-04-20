Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees: Live scoring updates

When: 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, wind gusts of 15 mph, high-40s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman RF

2. Austin Meadows LF

3. Jonathan Schoop 2B

4. Jeimer Candelario 3B

5. Miguel Cabrera DH

6. Victor Reyes CF

7. Spencer Torkelson 1B

8. Harold Castro SS

9. Tucker Barnhart C

Game notes: Rodriguez will look to bounce back from his last start Wednesday vs. the Boston Red Sox. The hard-throwing lefty gave up a homer, seven runs — though just two were earned — and walked three in 3⅔ innings against his former team. He’s seen plenty of the Yankees over the years, compiling an 8-6 record, 111 strikeouts and a 3.72 ERA over 116 innings (21 starts). He had five starts against the Yankees in 2021 alone, pitching to a 2-0 record with a 3.13 ERA, 20 hits and 32 strikeouts in 23 innings.

After giving up two runs in three innings vs. Boston to start the series, Severino held a strong Toronto Blue Jays lineup in check: no runs over five innings while striking out six. He’s pitching against Detroit for the sixth time in his career (3-1, 2.64 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings).

Amid all the Yankees’ stars, a name to watch Wednesday could be Gleyber Torres: He has three home runs in 23 career at-bats vs. Rodgriguez. But he’s not alone; three of the seven Yankees who have seen Rodriguez more than 10 times have career batting averages over .340. On the flip side, few of Detroit’s regulars have seen much of Severino, and those who have, struggled. Jonathan Schoop is batting .167 in 18 at-bats vs. Severino and Miguel Cabrera is batting .182 in 11 ABs.

The Yankees and Tigers finish the series with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

