Detroit Tigers game score vs. Minnesota Twins: Live scoring updates

When: 7:40 p.m.
Where: Target Field, Minneapolis.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
-
BOX SCORE
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 44 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Chris Paddock (0-2, 5.00).
Tigers lineup:
RF Robbie Grossman
LF Austin Meadows
SS Javier Baez
DH Miguel Cabrera
1B Spencer Torkelson
3B Jeimer Candelario
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Tucker Barnhart
CF Derek Hill
P Eduardo Rodriguez
