Detroit Tigers game score vs. Minnesota Twins: Live scoring updates

When: 7:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 44 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Chris Paddock (0-2, 5.00).

Tigers lineup:

RF Robbie Grossman

LF Austin Meadows

SS Javier Baez

DH Miguel Cabrera

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Jeimer Candelario

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Tucker Barnhart

CF Derek Hill

P Eduardo Rodriguez

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates