Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after seven seasons

The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila.

The team announced the decision Wednesday.

Until a new general manager is hired, assistant general manager Sam Menzin will work as the day-to-day point of contact for the team. Avila was the general manager for seven seasons, beginning in August 2015. He first joined the organization in 2002 as assistant general manager.

The Tigers practiced April 7, 2022, at Comerica Park, a day before the season opener against the Chicago White Sox. General manager Al Avila was nearby to watch the players work.

“Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization,” owner Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. “Al’s loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department.

“I will oversee the search process for our next baseball operations leader, in collaboration with several members of our baseball and business operations executive teams.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers fire GM Al Avila after seven seasons