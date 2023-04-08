Detroit Tigers’ Austin Meadows steps away from team again due to mental health struggles

The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list.

He is dealing with anxiety.

Meadows, 27, has stepped away from the Tigers because of mental health struggles for the second time in seven months. In early September, he officially paused his playing career for the remainder of the 2022 season to address his mental health issues.

MORE ON MEADOWS: Tigers’ Austin Meadows describes ‘anxiety monster’ last year, his ‘huge step forward’

MEADOWS BROS: Tigers brothers Austin, Parker Meadows arrive for epic spring training they won’t forget

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows takes batting practice before a baseball game against the Astros on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.

Scott Harris, the Tigers’ president of baseball operations, released a statement before Saturday’s game.

“The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” Harris said. “As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis. We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field.”

The Tigers recalled outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo.

This story will be updated.

Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers’ Austin Meadows steps away from team again