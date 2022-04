Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rays trade Austin Meadows to Tigers, open spot for Josh Lowe

PORT CHARLOTTE — Ending months of on-and-off talks, the Rays found a trade Monday night for Austin Meadows, sending the left-handed-hitting outfielder/designated hitter to the Tigers. The official return is one the Rays hope will pay off in the future, infielder Isaac Paredes, a 23-year-old with an intriguing offensive profile who will head to Triple-A, and a competitive balance pick at around …