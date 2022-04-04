Detroit Tigers add Austin Meadows in trade with Rays, boost outfield power

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers didn’t wait long to address the hole in their outfield created by prospect Riley Greene’s fractured foot. On Monday, they acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for 23-year-old infield prospect Isaac Paredes and a 2022 competitive round-B draft pick (slated to fall somewhere in the 60s overall).

Meadows, the older brother of Tigers outfield prospect Parker Meadows, was an AL All-Star in 2019 with the Rays. That season, he hit .291 with 33 home runs. Last year, he hit just .234, though he still hit 27 homers in 518 at-bats.

Meadows is signed to a one year, $4 million contract. He’ll be arbitration-eligible after this season, and under team control through the 2024 season.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows watches his three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Paredes debuted as a 21-year-old during the 2020 season, hitting .220 with a home run and four doubles in 34 games. Last season, he hit .208 with five extra-base hits in 23 games. Originally a shortstop the Tigers had him work at second base for much of the season in Triple-A Toledo. In 72 games with the Mud Hens, he hit .265 with a .306 OBP and 11 home runs.

This story will be updated.

