Detroit Tigers acquire outfielder Grant Witherspoon in trade with Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBUGH, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers added to their group of outfielders in the minor leagues.

The Tigers acquired outfielder Grant Witherspoon on Wednesday from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

The Rays selected Witherspoon in the fourth round (No. 120 overall) in the 2018 draft from Tulane. He could report to Triple-A Toledo as the Mud Hens begin their season Friday at Fifth Third Field.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Grant Witherspoon (75) during media day at ESPN Wide World of Sports Stadium on Feb. 19, 2023.

The 26-year-old hit .266 with 17 home runs, 45 walks and 112 strikeouts across 115 games last season with Double-A Montgomery (49 games) and Triple-A Durham (66 games).

He hit .276 against right-handed pitchers and .237 against lefties.

Witherspoon, a left-handed hitter, also posted a 9.6% walk rate, a 23.8% strikeout rate and a .809 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, as well as stealing 15 bases in 21 attempts.

He crushed 22 home runs in 99 games with High-A Bowling Green in the 2021 season.

In spring training, Witherspoon hit .154 with five walks and 12 strikeouts over 31 plate appearances in 15 games. He can play all three outfield positions and has limited experience at first base.

The Mud Hens might have three left-handed hitting outfielders: Witherspoon, Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows. The Tigers also have three lefty outfielders: Riley Greene, Austin Meadows and Kerry Carpenter.

