Detroit Red Wings stun Boston Bruins, 5-3, at LCA: Game thread recap

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: TNT.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The two-day home-and-home concludes with the Red Wings hosting the Bruins at LCA. The NHL-leading Bruins won Saturday, 3-2, in Boston, rallying from a 2-0 deficit. This marks the return to Detroit of Tyler Bertuzzi, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Wings before he was traded March 2 for a protected 2024 first-round pick and 2025 fourth-rounder. Bertuzzi has one assist in three games with Boston.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings beat Boston Bruins, 5-3: Game thread recap