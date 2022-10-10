Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster

Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don’t open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday.
The Wings got to 23 by assigning multiple players, including Givani Smith and Taro Hirose, to the Grand Rapids Griffins; placing Robby Fabbri (knee surgery) on injured reserve; and designating defensemen Jake Walman, Seth Barton and Mark Pysyk (all recovering from injuries) as non-roster.
Numerous cuts already had been made over the weekend, including assigning 2021 first-round picks Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa to the Griffins.
That left 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
Red Wings opening night roster
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi
Andrew Copp
Adam Erne
Dominik Kubalik
Dylan Larkin
David Perron
Michael Rasmussen
Lucas Raymond
Elmer Söderblom
Oskar Sundqvist
Pius Suter
Joe Veleno
Jakub Vrana
Filip Zadina.
Defensemen
Ben Chiarot
Robert Hagg
Filip Hronek
Gustav Lindstrom
Olli Määttä
Jordan Oesterle
Moritz Seider.
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rookie Elmer Soderblom among Detroit Red Wings’ 23-man roster