Detroit Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the team and league revealed Wednesday.

Vrana had been excused from the Wings since Monday, for what head coach Derek Lalonde said were personal reasons. Vrana, 26, will be unavailable to the team “for an indefinite period while he receives care.”

Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) takes a shot against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during first period action at Little Caesars Arena Friday, October 14, 2022.

Under the tems of the joint program, Vrana will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Wings when cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators. Vrana’s care will be administered pursuant to the program.

Vrana has a goal and two assists in two games this season. He is a top-six winger who plays a key role in the team’s offense.

In the first game without him, Filip Zadina played in Vrana’s spot next to Andrew Copp and David Perron.

The Wings (2-0-1) next play Friday at the Chicago Blackhawks.

