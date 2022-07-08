Detroit Red Wings draft forwards Dylan James, Dmitri Buchelnikov in Round 2 of NHL draft

MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman has said numerous times a team can’t be rebuilt solely on first-round picks.

To that end, the onus is on Yzerman to use Friday’s Rounds 2-7 at the 2022 NHL draft. Yzerman used the first day at Bell Centre to address the need at center, choosing Austrian center Marco Kasper at No. 8.

The Wings drafted forward Dylan James in round 2 at No. 40, and added forward Dmitri Bulchenikov at No. 52. They used their third-round pick to acquire goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues.

James led all draft-eligible forwards in the USHL with 61 points and landed just inside the top-10 in points per game with 0.98. Bulchenikov is an overage, undersized forward out of Russia.

RELATED: Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman: This is why I drafted Marco Kasper at No. 8

TRADE: Red Wings address goaltending need by trading for Ville Husso from Blues

Marco Kasper, the No. 8 overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, July 7, 2022, takes a hat from Wings GM Steve Yzerman during the 2022 NHL draft at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Wings are optimistic that two second-day picks from 2019 – defenseman Albert Johansson (No. 60) and forward Elmer Soderblom (No. 159) are ready to begin their North American careers this fall.

Contact Helene St. James at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings in NHL draft Day 2: Live updates and picks