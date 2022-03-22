Detroit Red Wings added Oskar Sundqvist via trade for more than just on-ice contributions

The Detroit Red Wings added a versatile forward in Oskar Sundqvist who could turn out to be a solid secondary player.

Sundqvist, along with defenseman Jake Walman and a 2023 second-round pick, were acquired at Monday’s trade deadline in the deal that sent Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues.

“It was an opportunity to bring in a bigger body that plays on the right side, that is a good penalty killer, that we felt will improve us,” general manager Steve Yzerman said. “He really fit a need for us, particularly on right wing and the size and the ability to kill penalties.”

More: This was Steve Yzerman’s response when asked about Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill

St. Louis Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist slams into Detroit Red Wings’ Niklas Kronwall in the second period Thursday, March 21, 2019, in St. Louis.

The trade also fills a void after the Wings sent versatile forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Dallas Stars for a 2024 fourth-round pick, because Sundqvist gives the Wings an experienced player who can play up and down the lineup.

He also brings leadership in the same vein as Marc Staal and Sam Gagner. Sundqvist won the Stanley Cup in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and in 2019 with the Blues.

“We’ve got rave reviews on his character and his popularity in the locker room in St. Louis,” Yzerman said. “I’m very happy to hear that, much like the addition of Marc Staal to our locker room — veterans that have been around that are good guys, that can really create a good atmosphere or help build a good atmosphere in the locker room.”

Sundqvist, 27, is under contract through 2022-23 at a $2.75 million salary cap hit, just a notch above Namestnikov’s $2 million hit. Sundqvist projects to be a good secondary rebuild player, someone who can help mentor younger players as the Wings try to improve their competitiveness.

Contact Helene St. James at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings bring in Oskar Sundqvist for more than just on ice