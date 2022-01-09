Detroit Pistons trade for Nuggets’ Bol Bol in exchange for Rodney McGruder, draft pick

Trade season has officially arrived.

The Detroit Pistons made their first move of the season on Sunday, sending Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Bol Bol, a league source confirmed to the Free Press. The 2022 pick is a pick the Pistons acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

The move addresses Detroit’s biggest roster weakness — lack of size. Bol, son of former NBA center Manute Bol, is 7-foot-2 inches tall with a 7-foot-8 wingspan. He’s only played 328 total NBA minutes since he was drafted 44th overall in 2019, but he averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in about 19 minutes per game with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League team, last season. He’s a restricted free agent this summer.

Bol will add immediate size to a team that previously lacked a seven-footer, and is still awaiting the return of center Kelly Olynyk from a left knee sprain.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to reportthe trade.

