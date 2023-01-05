Detroit Pistons stun the Golden State Warriors, 122-119: Game thread recap

When: 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Pistons return Killian Hayes to the lineup following his three-game suspension, but lose Marvin Bagley III with a right hand injury. He was averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season but is expected to miss extended time. … The Pistons own the NBA’s worst record. The Warriors have won five straight games to move inside the Western Conference’s top 10, all while Stephen Curry remains sideline with a shoulder injury. Klay Thompson struck for 54 points in Monday’s double overtime win over Atlanta. … The Pistons, who knocked off the Warriors in October, 128-114, wrap their five-game road trip Friday in San Antonio, then have a home-and-home with Philadelphia (Sunday, Tuesday).

