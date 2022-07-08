Detroit Pistons defeat Portland Trail Blazers in Summer League, 81-78: Game thread replay

Wondering how to watch the Detroit Pistons’ late-night Summer League opener against the Portland Trail Blazers?

You can see it at 12 a.m. Thursday night on ESPN.

Top 2021 draft pick Cade Cunningham is on the roster but isn’t likely to suit up in the Summer League after averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds last season and finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. But 2022 picks Jaden Ivey (No. 5 overall) and Jalen Duren (No. 13) are expected to play and you could see 2021 draft picks Killian Hayes and Saben Lee as well.

The Blazers, who acquired Jerami Grant from the Pistons last month, will be headlined this summer by 2022 No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe, who was on the Pistons’ radar; 2022 No. 57 pick Jabari Walker; second-year players Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford and Brandon Williams; and Didi Louzada, now in his third season

Detroit is scheduled to play four summer league games: vs. the Blazers, the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. July 9 (ESPN 2), the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. July 12 (NBA TV) and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5:30 p.m. July 14.

Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When: 12 a.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

TV: ESPN

