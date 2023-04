Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey applauds during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Indianapolis, (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey told media in Chicago on Sunday that it is his last game and he’s moving to the front office.

The move comes as the Pistons are one of three teams with 14% odds in the NBA Draft lottery to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

This is a developing story and will be updated.