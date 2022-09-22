Detroit Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – APRIL 28: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz in action during the second half of Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, per multiple reports.

The Jazz will reportedly receive stretch forward Kelly Olynyk and point guard Saben Lee in return.

The 33-year-old Bogdanovic averaged 18.4 points (on 45/40/88 shooting splits), 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.5 minutes per game over three seasons with the Jazz. He will provide scoring and veteran stewardship on a Pistons team that could field a talented starting lineup of players under the age of 25.

Bogdanovic has started since his breakout season with the Indiana Pacers in 2017-18 and played 94% of his team’s games since. He has been the mark of consistency as a floor-spacing forward, shooting no worse than 39% from 3-point range over the past five seasons. In six games with the Croatian national team at FIBA EuroBasket this summer, Bogdanovic averaged 19.2 points on 48/39/87 shooting splits.

Check back soon for more details.