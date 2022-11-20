Detroit Lions play best game of season to bust Giants, 31-18, for 3rd straight win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − The Detroit Lions entered November tied for the fewest wins in the NFL and a seeming lock for a top pick in April’s 2023 NFL draft.

Those plans are still on track, thanks to Matthew Stafford and the sinking Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions have responded and won three straight games, playing their most complete game of the season Sunday to bust the New York Giants, 31-18, at MetLife Stadium.

Jamaal Williams ran for three short touchdowns, the defense shut down Saquon Barkley (22 yards on 15 carries) and Aidan Hutchinson had an interception and fumble recovery in Giants territory, leading to 14 points.

The Rams, meanwhile, lost a fourth straight game, dropping a 27-20 affair at the lowly New Orleans Saints, and sit fifth from-the-bottom of the standings.

The Lions face the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills (7-3) rallied past Cleveland in Detroit on Sunday due to heavy snow in Buffalo.

