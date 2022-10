ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan

Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]