Detroit Lions face Carolina Panthers in coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history

CHARLOTTE — When the Detroit Lions face the Carolina Panthers later today, it is expected to be the coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Charlotte are expected to reach 26 degrees around 1 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 21 mph, making the real-feel temperature about 11 degrees.

The Panthers have never played a game in temperatures below 30 degrees in their own stadium, and have only played seven games in temperatures that low in franchise history.

READ MORE:A Detroit Lions fan’s rooting guide to Week 16: How playoff, draft hopes can be helped

THE TURNAROUND:Detroit Lions closing in on playoff berth: ‘We can’t let this slip through our fingers’

The Lions played in 35-degree temperatures against the New York Giants earlier this season, with a wind chill of 24.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes is active for the Lions after missing the past two games with a knee injury, and center Frank Ragnow will start after being listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder), guard Kayode Awosika (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (illness), running back Craig Reynolds, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher and defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant are inactive for the Lions (7-7).

Contact Dave Birkett at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions face Panthers in coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history