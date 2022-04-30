Detroit Lions draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: He’s the No. 1 overall player on many draft boards even if he might not have the ceiling of Walker. But Hutchinson is closer to a finished product, the All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist setting a Wolverines single-season record with 14 sacks in 2021 while also posting 51 hurries. Hutchinson, who has a non-stop motor, was also a two-time team captain in Ann Arbor – and should help establish the kind of culture coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are seeking. Draft tracker

Round 1 (12, from Vikings) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: Detroit moves up by flipping the 32nd pick to the division rival Vikes in order to upgrade their receiving corps with Williams, who might well have been this draft’s No. 1 wideout had he not torn an ACL in the Tide’s national championship game loss to Georgia. Williams and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 90 passes as a rookie in 2021, suddenly give QB Jared Goff a nifty tandem of targets to mix in with Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson. Draft tracker

Round 2 (46, from Vikings) – Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky: A three-time team captain who can move up and down a line that needs more bodies despite the acquisition of Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit’s 30 sacks were the third-fewest in the NFL in 2021. A cancer survivor, Paschal should be another culture changer for a Detroit organization that appears pointed in the right direction. Draft tracker

Round 3 (97, compensatory) – Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois: Safety jobs up for grabs in Motown. Joseph picked off five passes for the Illini in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 5 (177, compensatory) – James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Round 6 (188, from Seahawks through Jaguars and Eagles)

Round 6 (217, compensatory)

Round 7 (237, from Saints through Eagles)

Detroit Lions’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 7 overall): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

2020 (No. 3 overall): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

2019 (No. 8 overall): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

2018 (No. 20 overall): Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

2017 (No. 21 overall): Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

