Detroit Lions assistant coach Duce Staley, Aaron Glenn react to Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL

MOBILE, Ala. — Two prominent Detroit Lions assistants said they have not experienced the discrimination former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleged in an explosive lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday.

Flores alleged in a proposed class-action suit filed in Manhattan federal court that the league exhibits widespread racism in its hiring policies and that he was the victim of such behavior by the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Flores was fired after three seasons as Dolphins coach in January and was passed over jobs in Denver in 2019 and New York this winter.

In his suit, he called his interview with the Giants a “sham” designed to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for top jobs.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has interviewed with the New York Jets and Broncos the past two seasons — and who is scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday — and assistant head coach Duce Staley, who interviewed last season with the Eagles, were told of Flores’ lawsuit after coaching the American team in the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

Both said they were just hearing of the suit and did not want to comment on its specifics, but said their interview experiences have been sincere.

OPINION: Brian Flores’ lawsuit put NFL’s systemic racism against coaches on full display

“I just know when I had a chance to interview it was awesome,” Staley said. “Awesome experience for me, just to be able to sit in that sit and go through the process. So I can only speak about my situation and what I’ve been through.”

Staley, who played for the Eagles and was a long-time assistant with the team when he interviewed there last winter, said he does not feel like he has been passed over for other chances in the league.

“No, I’m not going to say that,” he said. “I know that everything that was done in Philadelphia when I was there, it was fair, it was an awesome opportunity. I took advantage of it. I learned from it. And if I had to do it all over again, I’d do it all over again.”

Glenn, who played for the Jets and was an assistant coach and player with the Saints, said he had similarly positive experiences in all of his interviews.

With the Broncos last month, he interviewed for nearly 6½ hours and spent the first hour alone with second-year general manager George Paton. Paton was not with the Broncos when Flores interviewed with the team.

“For me personally, I thought all my interviews were really good interviews,” Glenn said. “And the way that I look at it, I get a chance to get in front of these GMs and other high-level people in the organization, just express my thoughts on how to be a head coach and how to run an organization. That’s the only way I look at it.

“So I don’t look at it as they’re fake interviews or anything like that. If that was to happen, that’s a shame for the league but I just haven’t experienced that, just to be honest with you.”

The NFL employs just two minority head coaches, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team.

Flores and David Culley, both of whom are Black, were among the coaches fired this season, and none of the four vacancies filled so far — the Broncos, Giants, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders — have gone to minority candidates.

Five head coaching jobs remain open, with the Saints, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Staley — who is serving as head coach at the Senior Bowl this week, which is part of the game’s attempt to expand the head coaching pool — said he hopes one or more of the remaining vacancies goes to a minority.

“There’s some guys out there that’s overqualified, and we all know that,” he said. “There’s some guys out there that’s been coaching in this league for a while that are outstanding coaches. And I can’t speak of the process. I can’t speak of what they went through as far as interviewing or anything like that. I just know I can speak of the man and the coach and they’re overqualified, so hopefully, still got a couple openings, right? Hopefully one of those guys will get a job.”

Said Glenn, “Obviously, we want to see those things change, we want to see those things happen. Listen, I’m not going to be the one to sit here and say that, ‘Man, we got to hire all Black coaches.’ The thing is, we got to hire the right coaches. I do think there are some Black coaches or any other race that are really good coaches and we got to, at some point, see that happen. But right now I just want to see the right guys get the job.”

