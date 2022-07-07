Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer on Dante Moore’s future decision

Maize & Blue Review spoke with Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer last week to discuss Moore’s publicized recruitment and how decent of a shot Michigan has in securing him.

If there’s any chance that Michigan pulls off the supposed upset in landing Moore, plenty of reasons can be said about his heightened relationship with Matt Weiss , playing for the local school, and how far both sides go back with Moore being offered as a middle schooler.

As of Thursday, all seven FutureCasts on Rivals.com have predicted Moore to commit to the Ducks. The No. 9 overall prospect in the country and top uncommitted quarterback was on their campus the final weekend of June unofficially.

Michigan has remained adamant in holding Moore as the lone prioritized quarterback for the class. While that’s shown how high the Wolverines feel about the Detroit (Mich.) King star, it’s left them without a plan B for now in case Moore leaves the state for college.

Moore took official visits to Eugene and Baton Rouge while making appearances to the remaining four unofficially, with some like Michigan hosting him on more than on occasion.

Despite never releasing a top schools list this offseason, it’s been widely perceived that Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, and Texas A&M have long been the leading contenders.

All eyes will be on five-star quarterback Dante Moore’s anticipated commitment Friday on ESPN’s SportsCenter as he made the decision to end his recruitment Wednesday and move forward with a decision.

On communication between Moore and Michigan:

“I’ve definitely seen Michigan pick up communication. They were able to get him on campus (back in May). It hasn’t been so much a sense of urgency but picking up and developing that relationship. Especially between him and Weiss. I think that’s a good thing and definitely a positive thing.”

On Moore’s relationship with Weiss:

“(Moore and Weiss) are probably different people but they get along really well though. Even though, maybe, Dante has a little more of an open personality. But Weiss is a good guy, man. It was great, even for me, to get to meet him and get the chance to talk to him to build that relationship. He’s a great dude and he knows his stuff. I definitely feel comfortable about Weiss coaching Dante.”

On Weiss becoming more open in recruiting Moore in recent months:

“It’s great because Weiss and I started texting more. He’ll text me just to see how things are going. (Steve) Clinkscale and I always text and (Ron) Bellamy and I always text too. But with Weiss, he’ll text me more so like where a relationship is being built. We’ve even chopped it up about defensive stuff, you know. Like I said, Weiss is a really great guy. After spending some time with him, it really opened up his personality to me and showed the actually person that he is. He wasn’t really used to the recruiting thing after coming from the NFL. But once I got to chop it up with him and learn the knowledge that he had to offer, it was great. He’s a good one.”

On what Michigan can sell Moore:

“I think being at home and being somewhere that’s comfortable. They know him here in Michigan. I think everything else would be the same as far as anything. Michigan can compete with anybody, whether we’re talking about NIL or after school graduation opportunities. Michigan is not going to stop recruiting Dante no matter what happens. It’ll be interesting to see where Michigan fits with Dante. I know there are a lot of things that are being written about him, which is fine. He’s visiting like he should but Michigan is still doing a great job with him.”

On NIL being a significant factor:

“Not really. But it’s somewhat of a factor because you have to take it into account nowadays. With Dante, he understands that he needs to get on the field before any of that stuff is given to him. He understands what the process is. So that’s not something that’s a big deal to him, if you ask him. It’s just having an opportunity in making sure that he can play and develop.”

On Michigan selling transformational as opposed to transactional experiences:

“It’s more so knowing that he can come into Michigan and compete. If you go into your freshman year, play four games and then redshirt, before starting as a redshirt sophomore or something like that, that’s a great opportunity for anybody. I really think that no matter who’s (at Michigan), there’s a chance for him to play which is great.”

On Moore continuing the quarterback talent seen at Michigan:

“That would be great. Just for him to be at the home school and being at a place where they know what they’re doing. Michigan had a great season last year. As the talent grows at the quarterback position, they’ll continue to get even better. I think Dante understands that and knows that’s an option for him.”